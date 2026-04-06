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Farah Wehbe Releases Debut Book Sharing A Personal Parenting Story
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Things I Didn't Say, a new book by Farah Wehbe, has now been released. The book shares a personal story based on the author's experience of motherhood and caregiving. It focuses on thoughts and emotions that are often felt quietly and not spoken aloud.
The book has been written in a calm and clear way, staying close to real life rather than offering advice or explanations. It presents moments as they happened, without trying to shape them into lessons or conclusions.
A Different Way of Telling a Story
Instead of following a traditional beginning-to-end storyline, the book is made up of short chapters, each named after an emotion. This approach allows the story to move through feelings rather than events. The chapters reflect moments of confusion, patience, fear, strength, and love as they appeared over time.
Much of the book centers on the author's relationship with her youngest son, Hamoodi, who has developmental communication challenges. The story does not focus on diagnoses or technical details. It stays with everyday experiences and how they felt in the moment.
Everyday Care and Emotional Weight
The book speaks quietly about what it means to care for someone while carrying many thoughts internally. It shows how caregiving can slowly affect a person's inner world, often without clear markers of change. Emotions such as guilt, uncertainty, frustration, and acceptance appear naturally throughout the book.
There is no effort to explain these feelings or place them into a framework. The story allows them to exist as part of daily life, including moments when answers are not available.
Readers the Book May Speak To
The Things I Didn't Say is written for adult readers. It may feel familiar to parents and caregivers, but it is not limited to them. Readers who value honest personal stories about family life, responsibility, and emotional experience may also connect with the book.
The language is kept simple and direct, making the book easy to read and accessible without prior knowledge or background.
About the Author
Farah Wehbe is a Palestinian Canadian living in the United Arab Emirates. She has worked in diplomacy, a field that requires careful listening and understanding of people and perspectives. She is also a mother of three.
This book is her first published work and is based on personal experience rather than professional writing practice.
How the Book Came Together
The book began as a way to give space to thoughts that were never spoken at the time they were felt. Writing became a way to hold those moments in one place, without changing them or trying to make sense of them too quickly.
The author has described the book as something her children may one day read to understand parts of their family story that were difficult to talk about in daily life. The book accepts that some experiences remain unfinished.
A Quiet Reading Experience
At the end of each chapter, the book includes blank or lined pages. These pages are optional and allow readers to pause, reflect, or write their own thoughts if they wish. This format supports the gentle pace of the book and respects different ways of reading and engaging with personal stories.
Availability
The Things I Didn't Say is now published and available to readers.
The book has been written in a calm and clear way, staying close to real life rather than offering advice or explanations. It presents moments as they happened, without trying to shape them into lessons or conclusions.
A Different Way of Telling a Story
Instead of following a traditional beginning-to-end storyline, the book is made up of short chapters, each named after an emotion. This approach allows the story to move through feelings rather than events. The chapters reflect moments of confusion, patience, fear, strength, and love as they appeared over time.
Much of the book centers on the author's relationship with her youngest son, Hamoodi, who has developmental communication challenges. The story does not focus on diagnoses or technical details. It stays with everyday experiences and how they felt in the moment.
Everyday Care and Emotional Weight
The book speaks quietly about what it means to care for someone while carrying many thoughts internally. It shows how caregiving can slowly affect a person's inner world, often without clear markers of change. Emotions such as guilt, uncertainty, frustration, and acceptance appear naturally throughout the book.
There is no effort to explain these feelings or place them into a framework. The story allows them to exist as part of daily life, including moments when answers are not available.
Readers the Book May Speak To
The Things I Didn't Say is written for adult readers. It may feel familiar to parents and caregivers, but it is not limited to them. Readers who value honest personal stories about family life, responsibility, and emotional experience may also connect with the book.
The language is kept simple and direct, making the book easy to read and accessible without prior knowledge or background.
About the Author
Farah Wehbe is a Palestinian Canadian living in the United Arab Emirates. She has worked in diplomacy, a field that requires careful listening and understanding of people and perspectives. She is also a mother of three.
This book is her first published work and is based on personal experience rather than professional writing practice.
How the Book Came Together
The book began as a way to give space to thoughts that were never spoken at the time they were felt. Writing became a way to hold those moments in one place, without changing them or trying to make sense of them too quickly.
The author has described the book as something her children may one day read to understand parts of their family story that were difficult to talk about in daily life. The book accepts that some experiences remain unfinished.
A Quiet Reading Experience
At the end of each chapter, the book includes blank or lined pages. These pages are optional and allow readers to pause, reflect, or write their own thoughts if they wish. This format supports the gentle pace of the book and respects different ways of reading and engaging with personal stories.
Availability
The Things I Didn't Say is now published and available to readers.
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