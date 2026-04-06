Population Should Not Be Criterion For Delimitation: K'taka Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 6 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara, commenting on the proposed delimitation of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies by the Centre, stated that population should not be the sole criterion for the exercise.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, Parameshwara said the reason Karnataka is likely to get fewer Lok Sabha seats -- around 66 -- is due to population being used as the primary criterion.“North India has a higher population, and that is why we are getting fewer seats. It is our concern that this should not happen,” he underlined.

Responding to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statement on the alleged likely 'injustice' to Karnataka in the delimitation process, he said,“CM Siddaramaiah has urged that population should not be used as a criterion. In South India, we have effectively implemented family planning, which has reduced our population. This should not become a disadvantage. His statement is correct.”

On the controversy surrounding the state government's decision not to make Hindi compulsory for passing Class 10 exams, and the protests by Kannada organisations, as well as the Governor's intervention, Parameshwara said that opposition to Hindi is not new.“Even during my student days, we were made to raise slogans like 'Down with Hindi'. This confusion has continued since then,” he said.

He added that the issue needs resolution.“There has always been a demand that regional languages should get proper representation. We demand it for Kannada, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will demand it for Telugu. This has been an ongoing issue, especially in non-Hindi-speaking southern states. It would be good if this matter were resolved,” he said.

Addressing concerns over LPG shortage, he said,“Statements of assurances may be made, but we need essential supplies like gas, petrol, and diesel. If these are provided to our state on par with others, the situation will improve. We are taking action against black marketing. We have submitted our requirements, and the Centre must ensure adequate allocation. Everyone knows there is a global issue due to the US-Israel and Iran conflict, but we must at least receive minimum supplies.”

On the upcoming by-elections to two Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, Parameshwara expressed confidence in his party.“There is a positive wave for the Congress party, and we will win in those constituencies. Since these are by-elections, the government's social justice programmes implemented over the last three years will yield results,” he said.

Responding to his campaign remarks that the BJP had divided Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, he said,“Who created confusion regarding internal reservation? My statement was made in that context. The Sadashiva Commission report was rejected, and later percentages were added before sending it to Delhi. On what basis were those percentages fixed? My statement was made in response to the confusion created by the BJP.”

When asked whether internal reservation would affect the Congress party's prospects, he said,“Have we ever stated that we will withdraw or not implement internal reservation? We have always maintained that we are committed to implementing it.”

He added that the process is ongoing.“Since it is under process, the special Cabinet meeting scheduled for April 22 was postponed. The process will continue after the by-elections. It is up to the Chief Minister to convene the special Cabinet meeting,” he said.

On the IPL ticket distribution row, Parameshwara said that tickets are often booked online.“Whether legislators or their family members book them, can we control online ticket sales? I am not fully aware of the conditions under which IPL tickets are distributed. If we start finding fault in everything, it will become very difficult,” he said.

He added,“When I receive a ticket, it usually mentions that it is non-transferable, meaning I cannot give it to someone else. However, if it is open-ended, anyone can use it to watch the match. Typically, two tickets are provided to legislators, and anyone can use them,” he said.