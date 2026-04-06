'Nation First, Party Next, Self Last', Says Vasundhara Raje On BJP Foundation Day

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 6 (IANS) On the BJP's Foundation Day, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje shared a message, recalling the party's ideological roots and the sacrifices of its founding leaders. "Nation First, Party Next, Self Last," she said and paid homage to leaders such as Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Vijayaraje Scindia.

Referring to stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani, she emphasised that their legacy is not merely history but a solemn responsibility.

Speaking on politics as service, she reiterated that true politics lies in the upliftment of every section of society and in striving to elevate India to global leadership.

On her X handle, she said, "Nation First, Party Next, Self Last! Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen and workers on the 47th Foundation Day of Bharatiya Janata Party. This day is dedicated to those millions of dedicated workers who sacrificed their lives at the altar of national service, without any expectations, without any selfishness. We remember with gratitude those great personalities, whose sacrifice and penance laid the foundation of this organisation. Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who sacrificed his life to spread the message of national unity, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, whose philosophy of Antyodaya ensured the right to development for the last person in society and Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, Nanaji Deshmukh, Kushabhau Thakre, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, and countless ascetic leaders who, through struggle and dedication, built this organisation like a banyan tree. Their legacy is not just history; it is our responsibility."

"This sacred day inspires us to follow his ideals. His life reminds us that serving the nation is the highest pursuit, that uplifting every section of society is true politics, and that taking India to global heights is our resolve, she said, marking a hashtag saying #47YearsOfNationFirst #BJPFoundationDay.

In her message, Raje extended greetings to citizens and party workers, calling the day a tribute to millions of dedicated individuals who have served the nation selflessly. She highlighted the philosophy of Antyodaya, upliftment of the last person, as central to the party's vision.

At the BJP state office in Jaipur, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and State President Madan Rathore inaugurated the day's events by hoisting the party flag. Senior leaders, office-bearers, and party workers gathered in large numbers to participate. The Chief Minister also hoisted the flag at his private residence, reinforcing the message of“Service is our Resolve.”

In his message to party workers, Bhajanlal Sharma credited the tireless efforts and dedication of party workers for the BJP's growth into one of the world's largest political organisations. The flag-hoisting ceremony, including one at his residence, was described as a tribute to the sacrifices of countless workers.

He affirmed that the BJP represents the aspirations and trust of the people. State BJP President Madan Rathore emphasised that the party's mission remains rooted in Antyodaya, ensuring welfare for the most marginalised.

Addressing party workers, he urged continued dedication to public service and administered an oath reinforcing commitment to the party's ideals.