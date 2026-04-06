UIDAI Invites Applications For 28 Tech Internships Till April 15

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has invited applications for 28 internship positions in Bengaluru, with the deadline set at April 15.

The internships are available for candidates skilled in programming languages, ReactJS, React Native, data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, full‐stack development, Android, iOS development and UI/UX design, the statement posted on X said.

Candidates who have completed BTech, MTech, BE, Bachelor of Design, Master of Design, Bachelor and Master of Mathematics, and Bachelor/Masters of Statistics fields can apply for the internship.

Selected interns will receive a stipend, and the program runs for at least six months, with priority given to applicants who can commit to the full period.

UIDAI said that priority will be given to applicants who can dedicate themselves for the entire period.

Applicants may apply through the official UIDAI website after verifying necessary details from it.

They must complete an online form with personal and educational qualifications; upload required documents and submit the application form.

The application will be revoked if UIDAI discovers any incorrect information and it also retains authority to dismiss applications or terminate the selection process at any moment.

UIDAI earlier this month announced partnership with MapmyIndia to enable display of authorised Aadhaar centres on their Mappls App, to enhance convenience for residents.

Users can identify and access authorised Aadhaar centres based on the nature of services offered, like adult enrolment, child enrolment or only address and mobile update, an official statement said.

The agreement formed the collaboration to enhance public convenience, combat misinformation, and ensure residents have seamless access to state-of-the-art Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) and other Aadhaar centres, nationwide, the statement from Ministry of Electronics & IT said.

Earlier UIDAI and US tech giant Google entered a similar partnership for display of authorised Aadhaar centres on Google Maps.

-IANS

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