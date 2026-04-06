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Macron Calls for Global Independence from Major Powers
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has urged countries worldwide to avoid falling under the influence of either the United States or China, advocating instead for greater strategic independence, as stated by reports.
His remarks came after a period of tension with Donald Trump over issues related to Iran and NATO. Speaking during a visit to Seoul, Macron encouraged a number of nations—including South Korea, Japan, Brazil, India, Australia, and Canada—to work together in forming what he described as a “coalition of independence.” This proposed grouping would be grounded in shared principles such as adherence to international law, democratic values, and environmental responsibility.
“During decades, we had a so-called stability based on this international order and the few certainties we had. It’s up and down now. We should not just be passive in this new disorder. We have to build a new order,” Macron said in a speech at Yonsei University.
He emphasized that the current global landscape is becoming increasingly unstable and argued that countries should take a more proactive role in shaping a new international framework rather than relying on existing power structures.
“Our objective is not to be the vassals of two hegemonic powers… We don’t want to depend on the dominance of, let’s say, China, (and) we don’t want to be too exposed to the unpredictability of the US,” he added.
In line with this vision, Macron has overseen a notable expansion in France’s military capabilities, prioritizing advancements in areas such as missile systems, unmanned aerial technology, and naval strength. He has also recently suggested that France’s nuclear deterrent could be extended to support European allies, including Germany, as part of broader regional security efforts.
His remarks came after a period of tension with Donald Trump over issues related to Iran and NATO. Speaking during a visit to Seoul, Macron encouraged a number of nations—including South Korea, Japan, Brazil, India, Australia, and Canada—to work together in forming what he described as a “coalition of independence.” This proposed grouping would be grounded in shared principles such as adherence to international law, democratic values, and environmental responsibility.
“During decades, we had a so-called stability based on this international order and the few certainties we had. It’s up and down now. We should not just be passive in this new disorder. We have to build a new order,” Macron said in a speech at Yonsei University.
He emphasized that the current global landscape is becoming increasingly unstable and argued that countries should take a more proactive role in shaping a new international framework rather than relying on existing power structures.
“Our objective is not to be the vassals of two hegemonic powers… We don’t want to depend on the dominance of, let’s say, China, (and) we don’t want to be too exposed to the unpredictability of the US,” he added.
In line with this vision, Macron has overseen a notable expansion in France’s military capabilities, prioritizing advancements in areas such as missile systems, unmanned aerial technology, and naval strength. He has also recently suggested that France’s nuclear deterrent could be extended to support European allies, including Germany, as part of broader regional security efforts.
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