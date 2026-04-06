QU Marks World Autism Awareness Day, Highlights Technological Innovation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In celebration of World Autism Awareness Day, observed annually on the second of April under the theme, 'Autism and Humanity – Every Life Matters,' Qatar University (QU) marked the occasion by highlighting its academic and research efforts aimed at supporting individuals with autism spectrum disorder and promoting their integration within society.

As part of this initiative, the QU showcased an innovative research project developed by a team of university researchers:“SafeSignals,” a technology-based system that uses wearable sensors and environmental sensors to monitor challenging behaviors among individuals with autism spectrum disorder and send real-time alerts to caregivers.

The system supports early intervention while enhancing the safety and well-being of individuals on the autism spectrum.

The system relies on artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to analyse physiological and environmental indicators associated with stress and challenging behaviours.

This approach helps caregivers better understand behavioural patterns and respond more effectively. The development of SafeSignals is part of collaborative research efforts by QU researchers to harness technology and innovation in advancing assistive technologies and strengthening healthcare-related fields.

Commenting on the initiative, Prof. John-John Cabibihan, Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Principal Investigator of the SafeSignals system, said,“On the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day, we are pleased to highlight the SafeSignals system we developed to monitor and analyse physiological signals among children on the autism spectrum, such as heart rate and perspiration levels.

“This innovation aims to empower parents, teachers, and caregivers by providing early alerts about a child's stress levels, enabling timely intervention when the child experiences sensory overload.”

QU also highlighted the specialised services provided by the Inclusion and Special Needs Support Centre, which supports students with disabilities, including those on the autism spectrum.

These services reaffirm the university's commitment to fostering an inclusive and accessible learning environment for all students. On this occasion, Haya Ahmad Al-Kuwari, Director of the Inclusion and Special Needs Support Centre at QU, emphasised that celebrating World Autism Awareness Day represents an important opportunity to enhance community awareness of issues related to individuals with autism spectrum disorder and to highlight ongoing efforts to support and empower them.

She stated,“At the centre, we believe that true inclusion begins with recognising students' abilities and potential-not merely focusing on challenges. We collaborate with colleges across Qatar University to organise awareness workshops for faculty members and administrative staff to increase understanding of students' needs and challenges, including those of students on the autism spectrum.”

To mark the occasion, the QU also illuminated several buildings across its campus in blue, the internationally recognised colour for autism awareness. This gesture reflects the university's solidarity with individuals with autism and their families and underscores the importance of raising community awareness while supporting efforts toward inclusion and empowerment across various aspects of life.

Through these initiatives, QU reaffirms its commitment to advancing scientific research, innovation, and technological solutions that serve society, while expanding opportunities for inclusion and empowerment for individuals with autism spectrum disorder.

