Qatar Showing Institutional Readiness, Stability Amid Regional Uncertainty: QRDI

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QRDI Council has said that during this period of regional uncertainty Qatar continues strong institutional readiness and stability in responding to evolving developments. QRDI Council underpins its work in advancing Qatar's innovation and scientific research agenda and supporting national priorities.

“At QRDI Council, this resilience underpins our work in advancing Qatar's innovation and scientific research agenda and supporting national priorities,” it said in a statement yesterday.

“QRDI Council remains fully operational. Our programs, funding mechanisms, partnerships, and innovation initiatives continue to move forward, sustaining momentum across the national innovation ecosystem,” it added.

Amid current regional developments, QRDI Council remains actively engaged with partners across the wider innovation ecosystem to ensure that innovation and technology development continue to support national priorities where they matter most.

“Through our programs, collaborations, and initiatives, we continue to advance practical solutions that contribute to resilience, preparedness, and continuity,” it said.

“At a time such as this, QRDI Council's role extends beyond maintaining existing programs. We help bring together government, academia, industry, and innovators to address challenges through solution-oriented collaboration, innovation, and technology development. That convening role becomes even more important in periods of uncertainty,” it added.

“Qatar has consistently demonstrated its ability to respond to external challenges with agility and determination, and QRDI Council is proud to contribute to this national capability. Our commitment remains clear: to strengthen collaboration across sectors, support the country's innovation ambitions, and help ensure that innovation delivers tangible value to national priorities.”

QRDI Council remains focused, engaged, and committed to supporting Qatar's continued progress by positioning innovation as a source of resilience, capability, and long-term strength.

