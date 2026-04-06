Indian Envoy Meets Bangladesh PM, Stresses Forward-Looking Approach Based On Mutual Interest

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, April 6 (IANS) Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma on Monday called on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, where both sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral engagement and cooperation across key sectors.

During the meeting, Verma expressed India's willingness to deepen ties through a positive, constructive and forward-looking approach built on shared interest and mutual benefit.

Sharing the details about the meeting in a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said, "They discussed bilateral engagement with a focus on people-centric cooperation in multiple domains aligned with the national development priorities of the two countries."

"The High Commissioner conveyed India's intent to work together with the government and people of Bangladesh by adopting a positive, constructive and forward-looking approach based on mutual interest and mutual benefit," the Indian High Commission in Dhaka posted on X.

Last week, Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, M. Riaz Hamidullah, held a meeting with Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in New Delhi and discussed enhancing defence cooperation, including joint training initiatives.

They discussed opportunities for deeper collaboration to promote regional peace and security.

These engagements reflect a shift in the recalibration of India and Bangladesh ties, which had strained during the eighteen-month tenure of the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim government amid escalating attacks on Hindu minorities and anti-India rhetoric.

Last month, emphasising the significance of the bilateral relationship, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that engagement continues from both sides, with India seeking not only to maintain its multidimensional ties with Bangladesh but also to further strengthen and advance them.

"Discussions are ongoing on both sides. We want to not only maintain our diverse relationships with Bangladesh but also strengthen and expand them further," said Jaiswal.