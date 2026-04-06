Mahatma Gandhi Was Great, That Doesn't Make Entire State Great: Udit Raj Defends Kharge Over Gujarat Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) A political row has erupted after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on Gujarat triggered sharp reactions from the BJP, with Congress leader Udit Raj stepping in to defend his party chief.

Responding to BJP President Nitin Nabin's criticism, Udit Raj rejected the argument that citing figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel makes the entire state beyond criticism.

“Even members of Gandhi ji's family, including his children, did not turn out to be equally capable. Gandhi ji was great, but that does not mean everyone associated with him or the entire state becomes great. The same applies to Sardar Patel. One great leader does not make an entire state great. This kind of argument is not logical,” Raj told IANS.

He further accused the BJP of relying on emotional narratives:

“They always play the emotional card. When an entire family is not necessarily outstanding, how can an entire state be? These are diversionary arguments.”

Raj also defended Kharge's remarks comparing Kerala and Gujarat, saying they were made in a specific context.

“There is a context to what Kharge ji said. In Kerala, despite efforts since the 1960s and 70s, certain ideologies could not take deep root because people are educated and form a more logical society.”

Drawing a contrast, he added:“People in some regions tend to get influenced by communal narratives or misleading claims. The level of education and critical thinking differs, and that was the point being made. What our president said was absolutely correct.”

The controversy began after Kharge, while campaigning for the Kerala Assembly elections in Idukki district, said that people in Kerala are“educated and clever” and cannot be misled, unlike those in Gujarat and some other parts of the country.

Reacting strongly, BJP President Nitin Nabin accused the Congress of insulting Gujaratis.

“Congress leaders never miss an opportunity to insult the people of this country. Every state has contributed to the nation's development, and yet Congress continues to belittle them. Kharge ji, keep making such statements- the people will give you a fitting reply,” Nabin said.

The exchange has intensified political tensions, with both parties trading sharp remarks ahead of key elections.