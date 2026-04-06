Tia Bajpai: 'Love Mafia' Reflects My Evolution As An Artist

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actress Tia Bajpai, who has worked in films such as“Haunted - 3D” and“1920: Evil Returns”, has lent her vocals in multiple languages for“Love Mafia” and said that the track reflects her evolution as an artist.

The actress has set a personal record as she has lent her voice in languages including English, Hindi, Swahili (African), Korean and Latin. The actress shared that it was more about feeling the words authentically than just saying them right.

Talking about her journey, Tia, who made her debut in acting by appearing in a few television serials and shows such as“Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann”, said in a statement:“Every language has its own soul. It was not just about getting the words right, but feeling them authentically.”

“There were moments of doubt, but also immense growth. 'Love Mafia' is very close to my heart because it reflects my evolution as an artist,” added the actress, who made her singing debut in Vikram Bhatt's horror thriller titled Haunted 3D in 2011, which she co-starred with Mithun Chakaraborty's son Mahaakshay Chakraborty,

Tia is now looking forward to make her debut in Hollywood with an upcoming film that promises a yet-unseen avatar.

She said:“This next phase is all about reinvention. I've always believed in challenging myself, and this film demands physical strength, discipline, and a completely different mindset. I'm excited for audiences to see this side of me.”

Tia had made her debut in cinema by essaying the role of Meera Sabharwal tortured and killed by her piano teacher in Haunted 3D.

She was last seen in the film Lakeerein, a legal drama. Directed by Durgesh Pathak, the film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Bidita Bag and Gaurav Chopra.

It talks about the complex and often underreported issue of marital rape within the confines of marriage.