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Powerful IGC Meet At Marwah Studios Discusses Modalities For Upcoming Convention In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: A powerful and result-oriented meeting of IGC Meet was held at Marwah Studios under the leadership of Dr. Abhnash Kaur Bains of Ishkama Global Change, London, UK.
Ishkama conventions are known for uniting global leaders, innovators, and professionals to foster meaningful dialogue, impactful networking, and valuable knowledge exchange across borders. The meeting at Marwah Studios was primarily convened to discuss the modalities, themes, and structural framework for the forthcoming convention proposed to be organized in India.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Global Ambassador of IGC and President of Marwah Studios, addressed the gathering and spoke about various subjects that could be uplifted and highlighted during the next convention in India. He emphasized the importance of focusing on leadership development, women empowerment, entrepreneurship, media and cultural diplomacy, youth engagement, and global collaboration.
“The upcoming convention in India must reflect innovation, inclusivity, and international cooperation. It should create actionable outcomes that benefit society at large,” said Dr. Marwah.
The interactive meeting witnessed active participation from eminent attendees including Ashok Tyagi, Sushil Bharti, Hripriya Thakur, Deepti Sheoran, Faquiha Chodhary, Dr. Ddeepika Saini, Dr. Aninda Sidana, Amit R. Agarwal, Honey Sharma, Sanchita Gairola, Dr. Sanya Sharma, and Sonam Gill. All participants shared valuable insights and expressed their views on strengthening the structure and impact of the proposed convention.
Dr. Abhnash Kaur Bains appreciated the enthusiasm and commitment of the members and reiterated Ishkama Global Change's mission of building a global platform that encourages transformative ideas and collaborative action.
The meeting concluded with a strong resolve to organize a landmark international convention in India that would further enhance global partnerships and meaningful change.
Ishkama conventions are known for uniting global leaders, innovators, and professionals to foster meaningful dialogue, impactful networking, and valuable knowledge exchange across borders. The meeting at Marwah Studios was primarily convened to discuss the modalities, themes, and structural framework for the forthcoming convention proposed to be organized in India.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Global Ambassador of IGC and President of Marwah Studios, addressed the gathering and spoke about various subjects that could be uplifted and highlighted during the next convention in India. He emphasized the importance of focusing on leadership development, women empowerment, entrepreneurship, media and cultural diplomacy, youth engagement, and global collaboration.
“The upcoming convention in India must reflect innovation, inclusivity, and international cooperation. It should create actionable outcomes that benefit society at large,” said Dr. Marwah.
The interactive meeting witnessed active participation from eminent attendees including Ashok Tyagi, Sushil Bharti, Hripriya Thakur, Deepti Sheoran, Faquiha Chodhary, Dr. Ddeepika Saini, Dr. Aninda Sidana, Amit R. Agarwal, Honey Sharma, Sanchita Gairola, Dr. Sanya Sharma, and Sonam Gill. All participants shared valuable insights and expressed their views on strengthening the structure and impact of the proposed convention.
Dr. Abhnash Kaur Bains appreciated the enthusiasm and commitment of the members and reiterated Ishkama Global Change's mission of building a global platform that encourages transformative ideas and collaborative action.
The meeting concluded with a strong resolve to organize a landmark international convention in India that would further enhance global partnerships and meaningful change.
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