Hashemite University Secures EU-Funded Project To Strengthen Innovation, Employability

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, April 6 (Petra) -- The Hashemite University has been awarded a European Union-funded project aimed at enhancing innovation, entrepreneurship, and employment prospects, marking a step forward in its international academic engagement.The university was selected to participate in the EUSEEDS project alongside 24 universities from five countries in the Eastern Mediterranean region, including Jordan, Palestine, Egypt, Lebanon, and Cyprus.The initiative focuses on establishing specialized university centers dedicated to innovation and entrepreneurship, while supporting digital transformation and improving graduates' readiness for the labor market through targeted training and capacity-building programs.University President Khaled Al-Hiyari said the project reflects the institution's ability to compete internationally and participate in global initiatives. He added that the project aligns with the university's 2026–2029 strategy aimed at strengthening innovation pathways and enhancing students' competitiveness in evolving labor markets.The project includes the establishment of a fully funded business incubator within the university, alongside programs to train students and academic staff in digital and entrepreneurial skills. It will also extend support to youth in the local community through training in digital literacy and professional skills.Vice President and project coordinator Awni Atradat said the university has developed measurable performance indicators to monitor implementation and ensure the sustainability of outcomes.Implementation will be led by the university's Innovation and Creative Projects Center and Career Preparation Center, with plans to train between 150 and 200 students annually between 2026 and 2028. The project will also build the capacity of around 35 trainers and support between 10 and 20 student-led projects each year through incubation programs.In addition, between 50 and 100 individuals from local communities are expected to receive annual training as part of broader efforts to promote inclusive development.The project was launched last month through a virtual meeting involving partner institutions, during which objectives and implementation plans were outlined, with a focus on preparing students and youth for labor market demands and digital transformation.The initiative is implemented through the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF) Middle East, with support from the European Union under the Interreg NEXT MED program, with a total budget of approximately €2.8 million.The consortium includes seven regional and European partners, including the Jordan Youth Innovation Forum, the Palestinian ICT Incubator, Enroot in Egypt, Forward MENA in Lebanon, Aix-Marseille University in France, and the Center for Social Innovation in Cyprus.