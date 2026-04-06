MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan to establish Central Asia's first energy competency center, Trend reports citing the country's energy ministry.

An initiative to establish a competency center in the Kyrgyz Republic for live-line working technologies-set to evolve into an international hub-was proposed during the ENERGOPROM International Electric Power Forum held in Kazan (Republic of Tatarstan, Russia).

The center is expected to train highly qualified specialists not only for Kyrgyzstan but also for Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

On the sidelines of the forum, an agreement on cooperation was signed between National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan OJSC (NEGK) under the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and Grid Company JSC (Republic of Tatarstan, Russia). The agreement focuses on the development and implementation of live-line working technologies in Kyrgyzstan, including the establishment of a specialized training center.

The document was signed by the CEOs of the two companies, Ilgiz Sydygaliyev and Ilshat Fardiev. The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic Taalaibek Ibraev, Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Sergey Tsivilev, and Rais (Head) of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, underscoring the high-level and strategic importance of the agreements reached.

Kyrgyzstan's energy sector is currently undergoing active modernization, with a strong focus on the adoption of innovative solutions. One of the key developments in this regard is the practical launch of the initiative to establish Central Asia's first training center specializing in live-line working technologies.

This initiative is expected to strengthen Kyrgyzstan's position as a regional competency and educational hub in the power engineering sector.

The agreement provides for the systematic introduction of live-line working technologies, which allow maintenance of electrical networks without disconnecting consumers. It also includes the establishment of a specialized training center, workforce training and upskilling, development and adaptation of regulatory frameworks in line with national conditions, introduction of modern maintenance methods for energized equipment, as well as knowledge exchange and adaptation of international best practices.

The project is expected to significantly reduce the number and duration of power outages, decrease energy losses, and improve the quality of services for both households and businesses.

The agreement is being implemented within the framework of the 2025–2027 Action Plan under the cooperation agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Republic of Tatarstan dated December 15, 2017, covering trade, economic, scientific-technical, and socio-humanitarian cooperation.

This step is set to elevate Kyrgyzstan's energy sector to a new level and strengthen its position as a regional leader. In addition, the cooperation envisages the supply of electrical equipment and the localization of production, including cable products, switchgear, metering devices, and cable joints, as well as their installation and assembly. In the longer term, the parties also plan to establish a joint venture to further develop energy infrastructure.