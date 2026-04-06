Russians Hit Energy Infrastructure In Kyiv Region, Slavutych Left Without Power
According to him,“this morning, the enemy struck the energy infrastructure again. As a result of the attack, Slavutych is temporarily without power-that's about 21,000 people.”
As Kalashnyk emphasized, as soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin restoration efforts immediately.
All critical infrastructure has been switched to backup power; water is available, and social services are operating on generators. Communications and the internet remain stable. Invincibility points [emergency centers] are open.
As reported by Ukrinform, on March 25, approximately 21,000 residents of Slavutych were left without power as a result of a Russian attack.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment