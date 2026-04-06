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Russians Hit Energy Infrastructure In Kyiv Region, Slavutych Left Without Power

Russians Hit Energy Infrastructure In Kyiv Region, Slavutych Left Without Power


2026-04-06 03:19:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

According to him,“this morning, the enemy struck the energy infrastructure again. As a result of the attack, Slavutych is temporarily without power-that's about 21,000 people.”

As Kalashnyk emphasized, as soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin restoration efforts immediately.

All critical infrastructure has been switched to backup power; water is available, and social services are operating on generators. Communications and the internet remain stable. Invincibility points [emergency centers] are open.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 25, approximately 21,000 residents of Slavutych were left without power as a result of a Russian attack.

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UkrinForm

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