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In Chernihiv Region, Russians Strike Energy Infrastructure Overnight And This Morning Most Districts Without Power

In Chernihiv Region, Russians Strike Energy Infrastructure Overnight And This Morning Most Districts Without Power


2026-04-06 03:19:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

He stated,“Last night and this morning, the enemy struck energy facilities in the Chernihiv region. There were four hits. Most districts in the region are currently without power.”

Chernihiv and local communities are switching to alternative power sources for critical infrastructure where necessary, Chaus noted, adding that power engineers will begin restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.

Read also: Drone attack hits high-rise and homes in Odesa, casualties reported

As reported by Ukrinform, Chernihivoblenergo said an important energy facility was damaged in a Russian strike on the night of April 6, leaving 340,000 customers without powe r.

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