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Tbilisi Hosts Official Welcome Ceremony For President Ilham Aliyev

Tbilisi Hosts Official Welcome Ceremony For President Ilham Aliyev


2026-04-06 03:19:46
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 6, an official welcome ceremony has commenced in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports

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AzerNews

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