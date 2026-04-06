Viral Post: '₹50K+ For This?' Bengaluru 3BHK Called Out For Cramped Spaces

Finding a roomy rental in Bengaluru is proving more difficult than imagined, with one renter expressing concerns about reducing apartment sizes amid rising rates. In the post, a house hunter looking for a new home in the city reported his visit to a residential development on Sarjapura Road. The event prompted questions about how purchasers invest in such buildings.

According to the post, even 3BHK flats seemed extremely confined, with bedrooms measuring around 10x10 feet and little room to manoeuvre once a bed was put. "I observed a three-bedroom house with rooms measuring little more than 10x10. I measured, and after I get my bed, the rooms have no space to walk or access the wardrobes," the Reddit user stated.

The living space also seemed constrained, with the hall unable to accommodate both a sofa set and a dining table, necessitating a choice between the two.“Hall does not have space for a sofa and dining table. So choose between 1, and then they expect 50k+ rents,” the user wrote.

Outdoor space, which is commonly sought in city residences, appeared to be restricted as well. Flats were observed to have only one balcony, leaving limited area for ventilation. The most obvious problem was the rent. Despite restricted space and design, rates were charged at above ₹50,000 per month.

Check Out Viral Post

Something is seriously wrong with the IT peopleby u/EfficientJello4039 in BangaloreRealEstates

How Did Reddit Users React?

Reddit users responded strongly to the message, with many sharing concerns about Bengaluru's limited living spaces amid rising rates. Several people noted that such tight layouts are becoming more frequent, especially in apartments labelled as 3BHK units, while others found the cost difficult to explain given the restricted useable size.

One of the users commented,“A decent 2bhk needs at least 1200 sqft super builtup area so that built up area would be 800-850 sqft, anything less is a compromise.” A second person wrote, "IT guys were paid well, which made them spend lavishly, but AI and layoffs are changing that."

A third person added, "I believe that is all FOMO. Most individuals buy because they hear that the property is selling quickly, or because someone they know has bought."

"Must be some people with more money than sense," another person said.