'No Role in Peace Talks' Iran Rejects Pakistan's Mediation Claim | War News | World A representative of Ali Khamenei has dismissed Pakistan's reported role in mediating between United States and Iran. The statement contradicts claims of backchannel diplomacy, stressing that no such mediation has been acknowledged by Tehran, amid rising geopolitical tensions. 0:00 – Iran Denies Pakistan's Mediation Efforts 2:18 – Ali Khamenei's Envoy Breaks Silence 3:57 –“No Mediation Recognized”

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