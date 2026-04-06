Actor Rahul Banerjee's Death: Wife Priyanka Sarkar Files FIR In Odisha

Days after the death of Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, his wife Priyanka Sarkar has filed an FIR in Odisha, police said.

The 43-year-old actor died on March 29 after drowning during the shoot of a television serial at Talsari beach near Digha in Odisha. His sudden death has left the film and television industry in shock.

Police Investigation Underway

Giving details about the case, Balasore Additional SP Debajyoti Dash said the complaint has been formally registered and the investigation is underway. "In this connection, the case has been registered... The case has been registered on the basis of the report of the complainant. The complainant's name is Priyanka Sarkar, the wife of the late Rahul Arunoday Banerjee."

"After registering the case, the investigation has started and is in its preliminary stage... Balasore Police is taking its all-out effort to reveal the truth behind the issue...," he added.

Bengali Entertainment Industry Reacts

Meanwhile, the Bengali entertainment industry has reacted strongly to the actor's death. An indefinite strike has been announced from April 7, with artists demanding better safety measures on sets.

The decision was formalised by the West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists' Forum after an emergency meeting held on April 5 at Technicians' Studio in Kolkata. Prominent industry figures, including actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, along with other directors, producers, and television channel representatives, attended the meeting. The strike announcement follows a massive protest march held in Kolkata on April 5, where members of the film and television fraternity demanded accountability and justice for Banerjee's death.

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