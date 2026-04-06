Assam CM Warns Congress Of Legal Action, Likens Row To St. Kitts Case

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday invoked the St. Kitts forgery case to target the Congress, warning that any alleged fabrication in the ongoing passport row involving Gaurav Gogoi and Pawan Khera over claims linked to his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma would invite strict legal action.

The St Kitts Precedent

In a post on X, Sarma said, "Congress once tried this playbook in the St. Kitts case; those days are over. Fabrication will be met with the full force of law--my legal team is already at work."

The St Kitts case, referenced by the Chief Minister, dates back to 1989-1990 and involved allegations that former Prime Minister VP Singh's son held a secret foreign bank account, claims that were later found to be based on forged documents.

The Chief Minister's remarks come amid an escalating political row involving Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Pawan Khera over allegations related to his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma. Earlier in the day, while addressing a press conference, Sarma alleged that documents circulated by Congress leaders in the passport controversy were fabricated and "AI Photoshopped," claiming they were sourced from a Pakistani social media group. He has also questioned alleged foreign links and accused the Opposition of attempting to influence the electoral atmosphere.

Congress Hits Back

Meanwhile, Gogoi hit back at the Chief Minister, accusing him of spreading "lies" and alleging concealment of assets and business interests abroad. "He can tell thousands of lies... The Congress Party is going to expose all these lies regarding his family's property and his family's businesses abroad," Gogoi said.

He further raised questions regarding alleged assets in Dubai and sought clarity on disclosures made in election affidavits, warning of legal consequences if violations were established.

Row Escalates Ahead of Polls

Meanwhile, Sarma has maintained that legal action has already been initiated, including a police complaint filed by his wife, and reiterated that those responsible for any fabrication would face consequences under the law.

The political confrontation has intensified ahead of the Assam Assembly elections to be held on April 9, with 126 constituencies across the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)