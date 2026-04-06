WHO Chief Condemns Strike Near Lebanon Hospital Amid Surge In Attacks

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned the strike which took place merely 100 meters from Rafik Hariri University Hospital, Lebanon's largest public medical facility, and resulted in the death of 4 people, injuring 39 others and causing major damage to a nearby residential area. His remarks come as Israel has expanded its military operations in Lebanon.

WHO Details Surge in Attacks on Healthcare

The UN chief in his statement on X said that while the hospital sustained no damage, he noted that between 28 and 31 March, the World Health Organisation verified 11 attacks affecting Lebanese health care facilities--averaging to a about 2 attacks every day, with 5 occurring on 28 March alone, that impacted facilities in Kfar Tibnit, Ghandouriyeh, Zawtar Al Gharbiyeh, Kfar Dajal, and Jazzine and resulted in 9 deaths and 5 injuries.

IDF Vows to Remain in Southern Lebanon

Underlining that since 28 February, WHO verified 92 attacks on health facilities, medical vehicles, personnel, and warehouses, that resulted in 53 deaths and injured 137 people, the UN Chief said that the acts cannot become the new norm and that the world must unequivocally reaffirm that the protection of health care is not optional, but a universal obligation and a measure of collective humanity. He said, "Healthcare is #NotATarget"

As tensions escalate across the region with Israel embroiled in several military operations, the Times of Israel reported on Sunday that IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir told the mayor of the northern border city of Nahariya that the military would not leave southern Lebanon until the threat of Hezbollah is removed. "We hold the area and will not leave it until the direct threat to you is removed. This is at the top of our priority list," Zamir said as per IDF. (ANI)

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