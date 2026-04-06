Step Inside Rajat Patidar's Rs 6.5 Crore Home In Indore-Net Worth, Lifestyle Revealed

Inside Rajat Patidar's Stylish Indore Home: In this gallery of photos, we will look at new RCB skipper Rajat Patidar's net worth, luxury residence, vehicle collection, and IPL profits.

Indian cricketer Rajat Patidar has quickly risen from a domestic talent to a prominent name in Indian cricket. Along with his success on the field, his lifestyle has also seen a remarkable upgrade. His luxurious home in Indore reflects both his grounded personality and growing success.

Rajat Patidar's house is located in Vijay Nagar, one of the most premium residential areas in Indore. Known for its excellent connectivity, modern infrastructure, and upscale living environment, the locality is a preferred choice for high-net-worth individuals.

Despite achieving national fame, Patidar has chosen to remain rooted in his hometown, which adds a personal touch to his lifestyle.

The cricketer owns a beautiful two-storey bungalow worth approximately Rs 6.5 crore. According to media reports, Indian cricketer and RCB's recently appointed captain, Rajat Patidar, has an estimated net worth of Rs 2 crore. Rajat Patidar's projected yearly income is Rs 35 lakh, which comes mostly from his cricket career, IPL involvement, and commercial deals.

At 31, he just got a Grade C contract from the BCCI, which guarantees him an annual income of Rs 1 crore. While he has not yet made his T20I debut, he receives Rs 15 lakh each Test match and Rs 6 lakh per ODI match.

Rajat Patidar Net Worth in 2026

As of 2026, Rajat Patidar's net worth is estimated to be between ₹25 crore and ₹35 crore, driven by his IPL earnings, domestic cricket contracts, and brand endorsements.

His IPL journey has played a major role in boosting his income. From starting at a base price of ₹20 lakh to earning multi-crore contracts, his financial growth mirrors his cricketing success.

With increasing brand deals and leadership roles, his net worth is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.

Spread across a spacious layout, the house blends modern luxury and comfort. Some standout features include:



Elegant interiors with premium finishes

Spacious living areas with natural lighting

A private gym for fitness routines A peaceful outdoor space designed for relaxation

The design of the home leans towards minimalism rather than flashy luxury, making it both sophisticated and welcoming.

Unlike many celebrity homes filled with extravagant décor, Patidar's residence stands out for its understated elegance. Neutral colour palettes, open layouts, and clean design lines define the interiors.

The house reportedly features high-quality flooring and carefully curated décor elements that add warmth to the space. The presence of greenery and calm outdoor zones further enhances the overall ambience, making it ideal for relaxation after intense cricket schedules.

Rajat Patidar leads a balanced life, combining luxury with simplicity. He is known to be a private individual who prefers spending time with his family. Recently, he also entered a new phase of life after welcoming his first child with his wife.

Despite his wealth, his lifestyle reflects humility-a quality that resonates with his fans.

Rajat Patidar's Indore home is not just a symbol of success but also a reflection of his personality-calm, grounded, and elegant. With a ₹6.5 crore bungalow and a steadily rising net worth, he represents the new generation of Indian cricketers who balance fame with simplicity.