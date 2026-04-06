IPL 2026: CSK Stuck To A Bad Plan Without Intervention, Says Ambati Rayudu

Rayudu Criticises CSK's Rigid Game Plan

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu criticised Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) strategy in their loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, saying the team clung to a flawed plan without intervention by any senior player. He suggested that taking a brief pause to reassess and guide the bowlers could have improved execution and potentially changed the outcome. "More than a bad plan, they just stuck to that bad plan. There was nobody to intervene and to just take some time off, take those 20-30 seconds, just make it slightly slower and then guide the bowler with a message. I think they should have slowed it down a little bit," Ambati Rayudu said as per ESPNcricinfo.

Rayudu's comments come after explosive knocks from Tim David, Devdutt Padikkal, and skipper Rajat Patidar helped RCB put up a massive 250/3 against five-time champions CSK. CSK, despite a 25-ball 50 from Sarfaraz Khan, a 43-run knock off 29 balls from Prashant Veer, and a 16-ball 37 cameo from Jamie Overton, fell short by 43 runs as the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK got bundled out for 207/10 in 19.4 overs.

Death Bowling Needs Improvement

Rayudu noted that while Chennai Super Kings' death bowling needs improvement, particularly in following up after conceding boundaries, their powerplay and middle-over bowling have been better compared to the previous match. "Their follow-up balls after a boundary or a six aren't great. Generally, as a bowler, you need to be aware that, okay, I have been hit for a six, but it's the next ball that matters. Whenever you see good death bowlers, they always follow up with a very good ball. But their powerplay bowling and middle-overs bowling were much better than what it was last game," Rayudu added. (ANI)

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