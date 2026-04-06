Marta Kostyuk Shows War Reality, Practicing Tennis In Kyiv Amid Air Raid Sirens (WATCH)

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk has highlighted the stark reality of life in her homeland, training in Kyiv while air raid sirens echoed across the city. The 23‐year‐old, currently ranked World No.27, shared a glimpse of her practice session, showcasing the difficult conditions faced by athletes in Ukraine.

Kostyuk began her 2026 campaign strongly, reaching the Brisbane International final before losing to World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka. However, her momentum stalled with a first‐round exit at the Australian Open and round‐of‐32 finishes at Indian Wells and Miami.

Training Under Sirens

Returning home ahead of the clay season, Marta Kostyuk's training in Kyiv drew attention for its backdrop of air raid sirens. The moment captured the resilience required to pursue professional sport amid ongoing conflict.

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Marta Kostyuk is among Ukraine's leading women's singles players, alongside Elina Svitolina and Dayana Yastremska. She has three WTA titles and reached the quarterfinals of the 2024 Australian Open.

In an interview with wtatennis, Marta Kostyuk revealed her ambition for 2026:“I want to finish the year in the Top 10. I've never set a goal like this before, a clear goal in my head.” She emphasized that while rankings matter, personal growth and development remain her priority.

She also spoke about values beyond tennis:“At the end of the day, the most important thing is what kind of person you are. This is what we, as a whole team, work on every day, too.”

Kostyuk will begin her clay campaign at the Open de Rouen, a WTA 250 event scheduled between April 13 and 19. The tournament features Hailey Baptiste, Sorana Cirstea, Marketa Vondrousova, and others.