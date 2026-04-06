Ashok Gehlot Criticises BJP Govt Over Delay In Opening Sumer Library In Jodhpur

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 6 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has criticised the BJP-led state government over the delay in operationalising Jodhpur's historic Sumer Library, alleging a lack of intent towards promoting education and public knowledge.

In a statement issued under his campaign“Intezaar Shastra: Chapter 15”, Gehlot said that the previous Congress government had envisioned transforming the Sumer Library into a modern, high-tech e-library equipped with digital facilities and contemporary infrastructure.

“The building stands completed, yet the BJP government has failed to make it functional. This reflects a lack of intent,” Gehlot stated.

He pointed out that the new library building, constructed at a cost of Rs 7.96 crore, is fully ready; however, the facility remains non-operational due to the non-release of funds for furniture and finishing work.

“By withholding a relatively small budget required for final arrangements, the government has effectively stalled a project that could have benefited students and youth,” he added.

Gehlot further alleged that the delay reflects a broader indifference towards education.“Why does the BJP government appear to be averse to promoting education and knowledge?” he questioned.

Established in 1935, the Sumer Library was originally housed in the old Sumer Bhawan building at Umed Udhyan in Jodhpur. A budget exceeding Rs seven crore was sanctioned during 2022-23 for the construction of a new building.

While the infrastructure, digitalisation, and e-library facilities have reportedly been completed, the library is yet to open to the public due to pending interior arrangements.

Gehlot, the former CM, asserted that such delays deprive the public, particularly students and young readers, of access to vital learning resources and urged the government to expedite the remaining work and make the facility operational at the earliest.

"It seems the BJP government does not want the public to become aware by reading and writing," he said.

The Congress veteran leader has launched a social media series titled 'Intezar Shastra' to highlight the shortcomings of the BJP government led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.