BHM Capital Leads UAE Markets In New Account Openings Across ADX And DFM In Q1 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) BHM Capital, the leading financial institution in the capital markets of the United Arab Emirates, announced exceptional performance in client acquisition during the first quarter of 2026, achieving the highest number of new accounts opened across both the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

During the year-to-date period, BHM Capital opened 8,280 new accounts on ADX out of a total of 19,467 accounts opened across the market, representing a leading market share of 43%. On DFM, the Company opened 10,204 new accounts out of 24,820 total accounts, capturing 41% of all new accounts opened during the same period.

BHM Capital also delivered strong trading performance during the first quarter of 2026. On ADX, the Company recorded a total traded value of approximately AED 15.83 billion, capturing a market share of 8.84%. On DFM, BHM Capital achieved a traded value of approximately AED 13.01 billion, representing a market share of 10.60%. This performance reflects the Company's growing role in enhancing market liquidity and supporting active trading across the UAE's capital markets, in addition to reinforcing its leading position in attracting new investors and expanding market participation, supported by its advanced trading platforms, diversified service offering, and client-centric approach.

Notably, March 2026 marked a significant acceleration in momentum, with the number of new accounts opened during the month exceeding the combined total of January and February across both ADX and DFM. This milestone highlights the continued resilience and attractiveness of the UAE capital markets, as well as sustained investor confidence despite evolving regional and global conditions.

Commenting on this performance, Mr. Abdel Hadi Al Sa'di, Chief Executive Officer of BHM Capital, said:“Our results in the first quarter of 2026 reflect the strength of our platform and the trust placed in us by a growing base of investors. Maintaining leading positions across the UAE's financial markets demonstrates our ability to consistently deliver a seamless and reliable investment experience.

The strong acceleration we witnessed in March, where new account openings exceeded the combined total of the previous two months, underscores the resilience of the UAE capital markets and their continued appeal as a stable and attractive investment destination. Despite ongoing geopolitical challenges, the UAE continues to demonstrate economic strength, supported by solid fundamentals, progressive regulatory frameworks, and a steady increase in investor participation.

At BHM Capital, we remain committed to enhancing our digital capabilities, expanding market access, and delivering innovative financial solutions that empower investors and support the long-term development of capital markets in the UAE and the wider region.”

BHM Capital continues to build on its growth trajectory by strengthening its market presence, enhancing its digital infrastructure, and expanding its range of services, further reinforcing its role as a key contributor to the development and efficiency of regional capital markets.