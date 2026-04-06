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Flood-Hit Residential Building Crumbles in Russia's Dagestan
(MENAFN) A multi-story residential building crumbled Sunday in Makhachkala, the capital of Russia's Caucasian Republic of Dagestan, after severe flooding destabilized its foundations, the regional branch of the Russian Emergency Ministry confirmed.
Authorities indicated that no casualties were recorded in the collapse, as residents had been successfully evacuated from the structure ahead of its fall. City officials, however, warned that the danger is far from over — four additional multi-story buildings on a nearby street face a comparable risk of collapse, prompting the evacuation of roughly 300 residents from those properties. The surrounding area has since been cordoned off as a precautionary measure.
The regional prosecutor's office has opened a formal investigation into the incident. Investigators are expected to examine whether urban planning regulations were properly adhered to, and whether flood mitigation measures put in place by local authorities met the required standards.
The collapse followed an intense bout of rainfall that began battering Makhachkala on Saturday evening and persisted well into Sunday. Floodwaters rapidly inundated city streets as a combination of heavy precipitation and river overflow pushed drainage systems beyond their limits, leaving wide stretches of the city submerged.
Authorities have not yet indicated when residents of the evacuated buildings may be permitted to return, as assessments of structural integrity in the affected areas remain ongoing.
Authorities indicated that no casualties were recorded in the collapse, as residents had been successfully evacuated from the structure ahead of its fall. City officials, however, warned that the danger is far from over — four additional multi-story buildings on a nearby street face a comparable risk of collapse, prompting the evacuation of roughly 300 residents from those properties. The surrounding area has since been cordoned off as a precautionary measure.
The regional prosecutor's office has opened a formal investigation into the incident. Investigators are expected to examine whether urban planning regulations were properly adhered to, and whether flood mitigation measures put in place by local authorities met the required standards.
The collapse followed an intense bout of rainfall that began battering Makhachkala on Saturday evening and persisted well into Sunday. Floodwaters rapidly inundated city streets as a combination of heavy precipitation and river overflow pushed drainage systems beyond their limits, leaving wide stretches of the city submerged.
Authorities have not yet indicated when residents of the evacuated buildings may be permitted to return, as assessments of structural integrity in the affected areas remain ongoing.
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