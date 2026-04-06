Baramati Bypoll: Congress Bets On Akash More To Challenge 'Pawar Model'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) The Congress party's move to nominate Akash Vishwanath More against NCP candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar in the Baramati Assembly bypoll scheduled for April 23 stems from a mix of ideological positioning and a perceived lack of communication within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Even though a large section of the Congress party believes that the contest is symbolic, they have argued that the party must maintain its stance against the NCP-BJP alliance. They claim that choosing not to contest would signal a "softening" towards the ruling Mahayuti government, particularly as the NCP(SP) and Shiv Sena(UBT) decided to skip the contest.

The seat became vacant following the passing of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in January 2026. While many parties suggested an "unopposed" election as a mark of respect for the late leader, Congress has broken ranks from its allies to field Akash More while indicating it as a part of its comprehensive plan for revival ahead of the 2029 Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal stated that the "alliance dharma" requires mutual consultation. He alleged that the Congress was "excluded" from discussions regarding the seat, noting that neither Uddhav Thackeray nor Sharad Pawar had spoken with them about leaving the seat uncontested.

Congress leadership felt that if the NCP(SP) was not going to field a candidate, it (Congress) should step in to represent the opposition's voice rather than letting the seat go to the ruling alliance by default.

While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other Mahayuti leaders pushed for an unopposed win for Sunetra Pawar, Congress leaders, especially state unit chief Sapkal and others, argued that in a democracy, voters should have a choice -- especially given the split in the original NCP. Further, Sapkal viewed the Mahayuti's push for an "unopposed" win as a tactic to "swallow democracy" and avoid a public mandate, especially following their recent sweep of local body elections.

The Congress party's decision has highlighted a significant rift within the MVA, as it is effectively running against the candidate who has the "silent support" of its own alliance partners, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. The NCP and the Mahayuti alliance, in general, view the Congress party's decision to contest the Baramati bypoll with a mix of disappointment and strategic readiness. Their perspective was rooted in a desire to maintain Maharashtra's "political culture" of unopposed elections following a tragic death, while also framing Congress' move as a sign of desperation and internal friction within the opposition.

Interestingly, the Mahayuti leaders are using the Congress decision to highlight the fragility of the MVA alliance. It is framing Congress as an "outsider" or a disruptive force that doesn't respect local sentiments or its own allies. Despite the Congress move, the NCP and Mahayuti are highly confident.

NCP insiders maintain that Sunetra Pawar will win comfortably regardless of a contest. They point to the decades of work Ajit Pawar did in the constituency as a guarantee of voter loyalty.“Ajit Pawar's legacy is the central pillar of the Baramati bypoll. For over three decades, he was not just a representative, but the "Executive Architect" of Baramati, and his sudden passing in January 2026 has created a profound vacuum that the NCP is looking to fill with Sunetra Pawar,” said Umesh Patil, NCP in charge of the Baramati by-election.

Political observers said the bypoll is less about party lines and more a referendum on the "Baramati Model" that Ajit Pawar spent his life building. However, the Congress party is betting that some voters want a change from "dynastic" or "legacy" politics, but they are fighting against 35 years of deeply entrenched loyalty.

(Sanjay Jog can be contacted at...)