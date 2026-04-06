Kangaroo Training Institute Supports Safer Worksites With Enter And Work In Confined Spaces Training

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 5, 2026 11:22 pm - Kangaroo Training Institute helps Australian workers stay compliant and job-ready through nationally accredited enter and work in confined spaces training and AS/ANZ ISO 9606-1 certification.

Kangaroo Training Institute continues to strengthen Australia's high-risk workforce by delivering nationally accredited training programs designed to improve safety, compliance and career readiness. As industries face stricter expectations around workplace safety and technical competency in 2026, the institute is helping workers meet those standards through trusted, practical and flexible training solutions.

Among its most in-demand offerings is enter and work in confined spaces training, a critical certification for workers operating in restricted and hazardous environments. Confined spaces such as tanks, tunnels, shafts, pits and industrial vessels can present significant dangers, including low oxygen levels, toxic atmospheres and limited emergency access. These risks make proper training essential for both worker safety and employer compliance.

Through enter and work in confined spaces training, participants learn how to identify hazards, conduct atmospheric testing, manage permits, communicate effectively in confined environments and respond to emergencies. This nationally recognised training helps workers build the practical skills needed to work safely in industries such as construction, mining, oil and gas, manufacturing, transport and energy.

Kangaroo Training Institute also delivers welding certification aligned with AS/ANZ ISO 9606-1, an internationally recognised standard that validates a welder's technical competency and quality performance. Certification under AS/ANZ ISO 9606-1 supports workers across defence, shipbuilding, mining, fabrication and infrastructure projects, where weld quality and compliance are critical.

The institute delivers training aligned with the RII – Resources and Infrastructure Industry Training Package, including the following nationally recognised refresher units:

.RIIWHS204E – Work Safely at Heights

.RIIWHS202E – Enter and Work in Confined Spaces

.MSMWHS217 – Gas Test Atmosphere

Kangaroo Training Institute is recognised for its best and fast quality service, helping students complete essential certifications efficiently while maintaining high training standards. Its strong reputation is supported by excellent 5 STAR Google reviews and rating, with learners consistently praising the quality of instruction, speed of service and helpful support team.

To ensure convenience for learners across Australia, the institute also provides 24*7 online service including Call, Live Chat and Email assistance. This around-the-clock support helps students with course enquiries, enrolments, technical access and general guidance whenever they need it.

As Australian workplaces continue to prioritise safety and compliance, Kangaroo Training Institute remains committed to delivering practical, industry-relevant training that supports both workers and employers.

About Kangaroo Training Institute Brisbane

Kangaroo Training Institute is a Registered Training Organisation (RTO No. 45142) accredited to provide NATIONALLY ACCREDITED training and assessment competencies.

The institute services construction, manufacturing, defence, ship building, oil & gas, transport, energy and mining industries, delivering formal training and assessment, refresher courses, verification of competency, and flexible on-site and off-site training solutions.