Debris From Intercepted Iranian Strike Injures Civilian In UAE

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)One person was injured after debris from a munition intercepted by the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) air defense systems fell onto the Mussafah industrial complex in Abu Dhabi, the foreign media sources stated, Trend reports.

The injured individual, a citizen of Ghana, sustained moderate injuries.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and has targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region's energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly. Iran fully controls the Strait of Hormuz and allows passage only to vessels it deems necessary.