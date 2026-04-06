Global Energy Risks Rise As Geopolitics Tests Old Rules

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz are highlighting growing strains in the global system that has long relied on rules and agreements to manage geopolitical risk.

Iran's threats to block the narrow waterway - a key transit route for a significant share of the world's oil and gas - underscore how quickly strategic considerations can outweigh established norms. When core national interests are involved, formal frameworks often prove insufficient.

The potential consequences are immediate and far-reaching. Any disruption in the strait would likely push energy prices higher, strain industrial supply chains, and increase pressure on already fragile economies, particularly in Europe.

For the European Union, the situation reinforces a persistent challenge: ensuring stable and predictable energy supplies in an increasingly uncertain environment.

Despite years of efforts to diversify supply, the European Union still faces limited options. Stored reserves are shrinking, competition for supplies is intensifying, and key transit routes remain under pressure. Energy is no longer just a market issue - it is a strategic one.

Against this backdrop, attention is shifting toward alternative suppliers and corridors. Azerbaijan has emerged as an increasingly important player in this context.

In recent years, the country has expanded gas exports to Europe and invested in infrastructure linking the Caspian region with Western markets. These efforts are closely tied to the development of the Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which is gaining relevance as a complementary pathway for energy and trade flows.

Azerbaijan's positioning reflects a broader trend: countries that can offer reliability and diversified routes are becoming more valuable partners in a volatile geopolitical landscape.

At the same time, global energy flows are undergoing structural changes. Strategic chokepoints are facing rising risks, while competition over resources and transit access is intensifying. Governments are placing greater emphasis on resilience, flexibility, and control over supply chains.

Developments around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz serve as a reminder that geopolitical factors remain central to energy markets. They also underscore the importance of diversification - not only in sourcing, but in transit infrastructure.

For Europe, this means accelerating efforts to broaden its energy network and reduce exposure to high-risk routes.

For Azerbaijan, it creates an opportunity to deepen its role as a supplier and transit hub connecting resource-rich regions with global markets.

As the global environment continues to evolve, the balance between cooperation and competition is shifting. Rules and agreements remain relevant, but they are increasingly complemented - and at times challenged - by strategic realities.

In this context, countries that can combine reliability with strategic positioning are likely to play a more prominent role in shaping the next phase of the global energy landscape.

Farid Bakhshaliyev

Deputy Director of Trend International News Agency





