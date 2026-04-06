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Enemy Strikes School In Chernihiv Region With FPV Drones

Enemy Strikes School In Chernihiv Region With FPV Drones


2026-04-06 02:06:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District State Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“On April 5, 2026, at around 6:30 p.m., the enemy carried out yet another act of terror against civilian infrastructure in the border region. As a result of two strikes by enemy FPV drones in the town of Semenivka, the building of Secondary School No. 5 was damaged,” he wrote.

According to preliminary data, no reports of casualties or fatalities have been received.

Read also: Russian drone attacks in Chernihiv region over past day leave one killed, damage agricultural enterprise

All additional details of the attack and the extent of the damage are being clarified, the official added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of April 4, Russian troops attacked the Chernihiv region with“Geran” drones, killing a civilian man and damaging an agricultural enterprise and a vehicle delivering bread.

Illustrative photo: unsplash

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