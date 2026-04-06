Enemy Strikes School In Chernihiv Region With FPV Drones
“On April 5, 2026, at around 6:30 p.m., the enemy carried out yet another act of terror against civilian infrastructure in the border region. As a result of two strikes by enemy FPV drones in the town of Semenivka, the building of Secondary School No. 5 was damaged,” he wrote.
According to preliminary data, no reports of casualties or fatalities have been received.Read also: Russian drone attacks in Chernihiv region over past day leave one killed, damage agricultural enterprise
All additional details of the attack and the extent of the damage are being clarified, the official added.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of April 4, Russian troops attacked the Chernihiv region with“Geran” drones, killing a civilian man and damaging an agricultural enterprise and a vehicle delivering bread.
Illustrative photo: unsplash
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