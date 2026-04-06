Drone Attack Hits High-Rise And Homes In Odesa, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

“The enemy is once again launching a massive attack on the city. There are reports of strikes on residential buildings. Damage has been recorded in the Kyivskyi and Primorskyi districts,” he wrote.

All emergency and utility services are already working on the ground, the official emphasized.

Shortly thereafter, Lysak clarified that a high-rise building in one of the districts had been hit-there is significant damage from the fifth to the third floors. People may be trapped under the rubble; a rescue operation is underway.

A series of private homes in the same district were also hit.

Injury toll from Russian drone attack onrises to three

“We already know of five casualties who have been taken to a medical facility,” the head of the Municipal Emergency Service reported.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of enemy UAVs heading toward Odesa, and an air raid alert was declared in the city.

Photo: Ministry of Health