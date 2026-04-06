Russian Forces Lose 940 Invaders In War Against Ukraine In Past 24 Hours
The Russian military has also lost 11,841 (+2) tanks, 24,360 (+10) armored fighting vehicles, 39,497 (+58) artillery systems, 1,719 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,338 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 435 (+0), helicopters – 350 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 221,396 (+1,953), cruise missiles – 4,517 (+0), ships/boats – 33 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 87,614 (+259), special equipment – 4,112 (+0).Read also: Enemy strike in Chernihiv region leaves over 10,000 without powe
Data is being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, on April 5, as of 10:00 p.m., there were 108 combat engagements between the Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front lines
Ukrinform photos can be purchased here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment