Russian Forces Lose 940 Invaders In War Against Ukraine In Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Russian military has also lost 11,841 (+2) tanks, 24,360 (+10) armored fighting vehicles, 39,497 (+58) artillery systems, 1,719 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,338 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 435 (+0), helicopters – 350 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 221,396 (+1,953), cruise missiles – 4,517 (+0), ships/boats – 33 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 87,614 (+259), special equipment – 4,112 (+0).

strike in Chernihiv region leaves over 10,000 without powe

Data is being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 5, as of 10:00 p.m., there were 108 combat engagements between the Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front lines

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here