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US, Iran And Mediators Seeking 45-Day Ceasefire: Media


2026-04-06 02:05:46
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) WASHINGTON, April 6 (Xinhua) - The United States, Iran and regional mediators are discussing a potential 45-day ceasefire that could lead to“a permanent end to the war,” Axios reported on Sunday, citing anonymous U.S., Israeli and regional sources.

The report said the mediators are discussing the terms of a two-phased deal: the first phase would involve a potential 45-day ceasefire, during which the parties would negotiate a permanent end to the war, while the second phase would focus on reaching an agreement to end the war.

The ceasefire could be extended if more time is needed for talks, it said, noting that fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resolving the issue of Iran's highly enriched Uranium could only be the result of a final deal.

–NNN-Xinhua

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