US, Iran And Mediators Seeking 45-Day Ceasefire: Media
The report said the mediators are discussing the terms of a two-phased deal: the first phase would involve a potential 45-day ceasefire, during which the parties would negotiate a permanent end to the war, while the second phase would focus on reaching an agreement to end the war.
The ceasefire could be extended if more time is needed for talks, it said, noting that fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resolving the issue of Iran's highly enriched Uranium could only be the result of a final deal.
–NNN-Xinhua
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