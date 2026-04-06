UK Trade Envoy Visits Dhaka To Boost Trade Ties, Expand Aviation Cooperation

Dhaka: The UK Trade Envoy to Bangladesh, Baroness Winterton of Doncaster, is visiting Dhaka this week to strengthen two-way trade and economic relations, with a renewed focus on aviation and strategic sectors.

Her third visit to Bangladesh comes at a pivotal moment following the formation of the country's newly elected government in February, underscoring the United Kingdom's commitment to deepening cooperation across trade, economic development, higher education, aviation, and defense, read a press release of the UK Embassy in Dhaka.

During the visit, Baroness Winterton is scheduled to meet senior ministers, as well as government and military officials, to discuss priorities for mutually beneficial growth and reinforce the UK's position as a long-term and reliable economic partner of Bangladesh.

A key highlight of the visit is expected to be discussions on expanding cooperation in the aviation sector, including opportunities for increased connectivity, investment, and technical collaboration as Bangladesh continues to modernize its aviation infrastructure.

The UK envoy will also engage with business leaders and representatives of UK companies operating in Bangladesh to explore avenues for boosting bilateral trade, increasing investment flows, and strengthening commercial partnerships.

In addition, she will visit Bangladeshi export-oriented businesses benefiting from the UK's Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), one of the world's most generous trade preference programs. The scheme provides duty-free market access and simplified rules of origin and encourages export diversification beyond garments, supporting sustainable economic growth and job creation.

Bangladesh remains the largest beneficiary of duty-free access under the DCTS, supplying high-quality goods to the UK market while supporting millions of jobs at home.

Speaking ahead of her engagements, Baroness Winterton said the UK and Bangladesh share a strong and historic partnership that continues to grow through expanding trade and investment ties.

“I look forward to engaging with government leaders, businesses, and entrepreneurs to identify new opportunities that support economic growth and prosperity for both nations,” she said.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Sarah Cooke, noted that shared growth remains central to bilateral relations.

“Baroness Winterton's third visit in a year reflects the importance we place on this partnership. This visit will further strengthen our collaboration as Bangladesh enters a new phase of development,” she said.

The UK is one of Bangladesh's largest export destinations and a key development and investment partner. The visit is expected to further reinforce cooperation as Bangladesh moves toward a more diversified, resilient, and high-value economy.

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