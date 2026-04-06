CM Sharma Calls For Public-Centric Governance As BJP Celebrates Foundation Day In Jaipur

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 6 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated its foundation day with enthusiasm and political messaging in Jaipur on Monday, with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma leading the celebrations alongside senior party leaders and workers.

The day began with Chief Minister Sharma, accompanied by his wife, hoisting the BJP flag at his residence, 'Balaji Tower' near Jawahar Circle.

Later, CM Sharma joined party leaders and workers at the BJP state headquarters, where he, along with State President Madan Rathore, hoisted the party flag in the presence of hundreds of office-bearers and supporters.

Addressing party workers at the headquarters, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for stronger grassroots engagement. He said that while the BJP is currently in power both at the Centre and in Rajasthan, the party's priority must remain focused on serving the people.

“We must continuously connect with the public and work among them. Our goal should be to strengthen the party through public trust and ensure that it remains strong and undefeated,” CM Sharma said.

He urged party workers to intensify outreach efforts and maintain discipline and dedication in organisational work.

The CM, while sharing the pictures on X, wrote that the "glorious occasion symbolises the reaffirmation of our commitment to the resolves of national service, good governance, and Antyodaya".

"It is the tireless hard work, discipline, and organisational loyalty of the workers in this journey that began 47 years ago that has made the BJP today the world's largest political organisation.

The event also saw cultural participation, with women party workers presenting songs that highlighted alleged paper leak cases during the previous Congress government. The performances praised the current government's action against those involved in examination scams, drawing an enthusiastic response from the audience.

The programme will be followed by another significant event scheduled, which will be attended by prominent leaders, including former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, and Dr Premchand Bairwa, along with cabinet ministers, MLAs, MPs, and party officials.

The celebrations reflected a mix of organisational strength, political messaging, and a renewed call for public engagement, said party workers.