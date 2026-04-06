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Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Institute Announces New Book Titled ‘Essentials of Islamic Finan’e’
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, April 2, 2026/ -- The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) () has announced the publication of ‘Essentials of Islamic Finance’, a new book offering an in-depth analysis of the foundational principles of Islamic finance and their relevance to addressing contemporary global economic challenges. The book was authored by Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of IsDBI.
Originally developed as a teaching note in 2011, the book has evolved into a substantially revised and expanded volume. It builds a systematic framework for understanding Islamic finance by integrating Sharīʿah principles, economic reasoning, and realworld applications. This English edition reflects extensive updates to content, references, and examples, responding to contemporary developments such as global financial crises, postpandemic inflation, and rising concerns over debt sustainability.
The book focuses primarily on the principles of Islamic finance, emphasizing the ethical and economic foundations that distinguish it from conventional financial systems. It explores key concepts such as the prohibition of ribā (usury), the role of zaāāh and nonprofit activities, the treatment of gharar (excessive risk), and the essential linkage between finance and real economic activity. By doing so, the book highlights Islamic finance as a moral and economic framework aimed at promoting justice, stability, and shared prosperity.
In a Foreword to the book, Prof. Bambang Susantono, a Member of IsDBI Board of Trustees, Professor of Urban and Regional Planning at Diponegoro University Indonesia, and former Vice President of the Asian Development Bank, said: “This work is both a rigorous scholarly contribution and a practical guide that bridges Islamic legal principles with contemporary economic thought. The author presents the foundational principles of Islamic finance from an intellectually grounded perspective, while also introducing their relevance of these principles to the global financial systems.”
‘Essentials of Islamic Finance’ is primarily aimed at economists, finance professionals, policymakers, regulators, and researchers who seek a structured and intellectually grounded understanding of Islamic finance. It also remains accessible to readers with an interest in Sharīʿahbased economic systems, making it a valuable resource for academic instruction, policy dialogue, and professional reference.
The publication forms part of IsDBI’s broader mandate to advance knowledge and capacity building in Islamic economics and finance, and to contribute to the development of more resilient, inclusive, and ethical financial systems worldwide.
Originally developed as a teaching note in 2011, the book has evolved into a substantially revised and expanded volume. It builds a systematic framework for understanding Islamic finance by integrating Sharīʿah principles, economic reasoning, and realworld applications. This English edition reflects extensive updates to content, references, and examples, responding to contemporary developments such as global financial crises, postpandemic inflation, and rising concerns over debt sustainability.
The book focuses primarily on the principles of Islamic finance, emphasizing the ethical and economic foundations that distinguish it from conventional financial systems. It explores key concepts such as the prohibition of ribā (usury), the role of zaāāh and nonprofit activities, the treatment of gharar (excessive risk), and the essential linkage between finance and real economic activity. By doing so, the book highlights Islamic finance as a moral and economic framework aimed at promoting justice, stability, and shared prosperity.
In a Foreword to the book, Prof. Bambang Susantono, a Member of IsDBI Board of Trustees, Professor of Urban and Regional Planning at Diponegoro University Indonesia, and former Vice President of the Asian Development Bank, said: “This work is both a rigorous scholarly contribution and a practical guide that bridges Islamic legal principles with contemporary economic thought. The author presents the foundational principles of Islamic finance from an intellectually grounded perspective, while also introducing their relevance of these principles to the global financial systems.”
‘Essentials of Islamic Finance’ is primarily aimed at economists, finance professionals, policymakers, regulators, and researchers who seek a structured and intellectually grounded understanding of Islamic finance. It also remains accessible to readers with an interest in Sharīʿahbased economic systems, making it a valuable resource for academic instruction, policy dialogue, and professional reference.
The publication forms part of IsDBI’s broader mandate to advance knowledge and capacity building in Islamic economics and finance, and to contribute to the development of more resilient, inclusive, and ethical financial systems worldwide.
News.Africa-Wire
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