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Mercy Ship’’ Medical Training in Madagascar Improves Treatment for Children Born with Clubfoot
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) TOAMASINA, Madagascar, April 1, 2026/ -- A long-term medical training partnership between Mercy Ships () and Malagasy healthcare professionals has enabled clubfoot patients to receive better treatment in Madagascar, highlighting the impact of surgical education.
Fanirisoa (5) and Vonjy (3) were both born with clubfoot, a congenital condition that causes the feet to turn inwards and downward. Without treatment, this condition can lead to permanent disability.
Peer-reviewed research ( has shown that the Ponseti method achieves correction in around 90% of clubfoot cases. This method, which involves serial casting, minor surgery, and bracing, is considered the global standard for clubfoot treatment, particularly in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC).
Fanirisoa and Vonjy were treated at Hospital Analakininina in Toamasina, where Mercy Ships first supported the creation of a Ponseti-based clinic in 2015 by training local healthcare professionals there. Since then, Malagasy clinicians have continued providing care independently; ongoing mentoring programs focus on more complex cases and training additional medical staff.
Vonjy was treated entirely by Malagasy clinicians trained through the earlier program. His older brother Fanirisoa received care as part of a current mentoring initiative designed to build local capacity that can treat older children and more advanced cases.
Behind this progress is a long-term commitment to training that extends beyond borders. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Rachel Buckingham from the United Kingdom volunteered with Mercy Ships and helped train Malagasy surgeons in the operation room (OR) on the precise, decisive procedures used in clubfoot care.
“The goal is to strengthen local teaching and training so that, one day, Mercy Ships is no longer needed,” affirmed Dr. Buckingham.
Watching Fanirisoa and Vonjy stand straight and move normally, without pain, was an extraordinary feeling for their father, Edmine. “If they had not received treatment, it would have been a heavy burden for us as parents,” he reflected. “Their feet are just like everyone else’s. They can do everything the others can do.”
Treated side by side, Fanirisoa and Vonjy carry the impact of two landmarks in Madagascar’s medical development. One, shaped by clubfoot training planted ten years ago; the other, helping to train the next generation of Africa’s surgeons for the future.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Mercy Ships.
ABOUT MERCY SHIPS:
Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and other healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact.
Each year, 2,500+ volunteer professionals from more than 70 countries serve on board the world’s two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy® and the Global Mercy™. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries as well as an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal.
Fanirisoa (5) and Vonjy (3) were both born with clubfoot, a congenital condition that causes the feet to turn inwards and downward. Without treatment, this condition can lead to permanent disability.
Peer-reviewed research ( has shown that the Ponseti method achieves correction in around 90% of clubfoot cases. This method, which involves serial casting, minor surgery, and bracing, is considered the global standard for clubfoot treatment, particularly in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC).
Fanirisoa and Vonjy were treated at Hospital Analakininina in Toamasina, where Mercy Ships first supported the creation of a Ponseti-based clinic in 2015 by training local healthcare professionals there. Since then, Malagasy clinicians have continued providing care independently; ongoing mentoring programs focus on more complex cases and training additional medical staff.
Vonjy was treated entirely by Malagasy clinicians trained through the earlier program. His older brother Fanirisoa received care as part of a current mentoring initiative designed to build local capacity that can treat older children and more advanced cases.
Behind this progress is a long-term commitment to training that extends beyond borders. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Rachel Buckingham from the United Kingdom volunteered with Mercy Ships and helped train Malagasy surgeons in the operation room (OR) on the precise, decisive procedures used in clubfoot care.
“The goal is to strengthen local teaching and training so that, one day, Mercy Ships is no longer needed,” affirmed Dr. Buckingham.
Watching Fanirisoa and Vonjy stand straight and move normally, without pain, was an extraordinary feeling for their father, Edmine. “If they had not received treatment, it would have been a heavy burden for us as parents,” he reflected. “Their feet are just like everyone else’s. They can do everything the others can do.”
Treated side by side, Fanirisoa and Vonjy carry the impact of two landmarks in Madagascar’s medical development. One, shaped by clubfoot training planted ten years ago; the other, helping to train the next generation of Africa’s surgeons for the future.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Mercy Ships.
ABOUT MERCY SHIPS:
Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and other healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact.
Each year, 2,500+ volunteer professionals from more than 70 countries serve on board the world’s two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy® and the Global Mercy™. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries as well as an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal.
News.Africa-Wire
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