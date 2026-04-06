Kerala Heads For Final Campaigning Rounds Amid High-Stakes Fierce Poll Battle

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 6 (IANS) With just days left for polling, Kerala's high-voltage Assembly election campaign has entered its final stretch, setting the stage for a fiercely contested battle that could either ensure continuity of governance or trigger a power shift.

The formal campaign will draw to a close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday after weeks of intense political activity across all 140 constituencies.

Kerala goes to the polls on Thursday.

All three fronts, the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), have gone all out, deploying top national leaders to sway voters in the decisive final hours.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are leading the UDF's push in North Kerala, while Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to lead a roadshow in Kollam.

On the other side, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been spearheading the NDA's campaign after addressing rallies. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also scheduled to campaign in Palakkad.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is seeking an unprecedented third consecutive term for the LDF underscoring the front's development and welfare pitch.

His roadshow in Peralassery later in the day is expected to energise cadres as the Left banks heavily on its organisational strength and grassroots network.

The campaign this time has been marked by sharp exchanges over alleged“deal” politics, with rival fronts accusing each other of covert understandings to manipulate outcomes.

These claims have added a layer of intrigue, particularly among undecided voters, even as debates around anti-incumbency continue to dominate political discourse.

The UDF has framed the election as a referendum on governance, highlighting rising prices, unemployment, and corruption allegations.

For the Congress-led alliance, this is a crucial battle for survival after two consecutive defeats.

It is banking on a perceived anti-incumbency wave and coordinated efforts by senior leaders to stage a comeback.

The NDA, meanwhile, is attempting to convert its aggressive campaign into tangible gains.

Projecting the Centre's development agenda and the“Modi guarantee”, it aims to increase its vote share and emerge as a decisive factor in multiple constituencies, potentially influencing the outcome in a tight race.

The resurfacing of the Sabarimala issue ahead of polling has further sharpened the contest, with both the UDF and NDA seeking to tap into its emotional resonance, while the LDF has responded cautiously.

With silent campaigning set to begin after Tuesday, attention now turns to whether welfare politics can outweigh anti-incumbency and how key segments like women and young voters will decide.

As Kerala braces for polling day, the outcome, whether a historic LDF hat-trick or a UDF comeback in line, will be known around noon on May 4.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, who spearheaded the Congress campaign, is confident that they will hit a century, with similar figures being projected by CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan. The BJP, on the other hand, is claiming to be making significant inroads.