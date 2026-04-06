Delhi Weather LATEST Update: After Storm Chaos, Delhi Sees Partly Cloudy Skies And Mild Temperature Rise

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: After a sudden spell of storms, Delhi-NCR returns to a warm yet partly cloudy Monday. While temperatures rise slightly, weather conditions remain unstable, with more rain and gusty winds likely in the coming days

Delhi-NCR is expected to witness a relatively warmer Monday compared to the previous day, though the sky will remain partly cloudy. The maximum temperature may reach around 34°C, while the minimum could settle near 19°C. Despite the rise, temperatures are still slightly below the seasonal average, offering mild comfort from peak summer heat.

The recent spell of rain, thunderstorms, and hail was caused by a clash between warm surface air and a cold western system. This atmospheric instability led to strong winds reaching up to 60–70 kmph, disrupting normal life with waterlogging, reduced visibility, and traffic issues across several areas.

Weather conditions are expected to remain unpredictable due to successive disturbances affecting North India. States like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh may also experience rain, gusty winds, and possible hailstorms. Residents are advised to stay alert, avoid travel during severe weather, and take precautions during lightning activity. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remains in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 134.