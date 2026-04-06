Himanta Sarma Calls Wife's Alleged Dubai Passport 'Fake', Probe On

Sarma Refutes Allegations, Calls Dubai Passport 'Fake'

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that confirmation has been received that the Dubai passport mentioned in allegations made by Congress leader Pawan Khera is "fake", as he informed about an ongoing inquiry into claims regarding multiple passports linked to his wife. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Sarma said that the Dubai government has confirmed and the Indian government has reconfirmed that the passport in question is "fake," dismissing the allegations against his wife, stating that the photograph used in one of the passports is not hers.

"The Assam Police have already initiated an inquiry. Confirmation has been received from a Dubai government website that the Dubai passport mentioned is fake. The Indian government has already reconfirmed that the Dubai passport is fake. Reports on the other two passports will be received from those governments by Monday or Tuesday," he said.

Errors in Alleged Documents

Sarma further criticised Gaurav Gogoi for questioning his citizenship, stating that "India" cannot be cited as a place of birth in official documents. "Riniki [Sarma's wife] will file a case in court. In one passport, Riniki's photo is used, but it's not actually hers. Can "India" be a place of birth? It should be Jorhat, Assam, or Guwahati, Assam. "India" is never written as a place of birth. It's error upon error. I don't know who advised Gaurav Gogoi on this," CM Sarma added.

CM Threatens Legal Action Against Pawan Khera

Condemning the Congress party over the allegations, Sarma reiterated that action would follow if any wrongdoing is established. He also took a dig at Khera, calling him "a persistent sticker that won't come off." "Congress has stooped lower than ever. There is a UAE government website where anyone can verify passports and visas. I will invite you all at 8 AM tomorrow to check it yourselves. Every passport and visa can be reconfirmed on the government website. For the wrong they have done, if the fraud is proven, Pawan Khera will have to stay in an Assam jail," he stated.

The Chief Minister further alleged that Rahul Gandhi has been trying to sideline Khera. "Rahul Gandhi has been trying to get rid of Pawan Khera for a long time, but he's like a persistent sticker that won't come off. Now, if this fraud is proven, he'll have to be in an Assam jail," he added.

Denial of Allegations Against Son

Responding to additional allegations regarding companies allegedly linked to his son, Sarma rejected the claims, stating that the figures cited were unrealistic. "Today, Pawan Khera held a press conference claiming my wife has three passports from three different countries. He also mentioned several companies in my son's name, claiming they are worth Rs 52,000 crores. The entire budget of Assam isn't even Rs 52,000 crores. Even if a CM earns for 20 years, it couldn't be Rs 52,000 crores; that's basic common sense. We examined everything; there were errors in the place of birth, spellings, and everything," he said.

The Congress Allegations

The controversy stems from claims made by All India Congress Committee (AICC) Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera, who alleged that documents suggested that Sarma's wife holds multiple active passports, raising questions over possible violations of Indian law. Khera also questioned how multiple passports could be held and raised concerns regarding dual citizenship provisions.

Khera asked, "Himanta Biswa Sarma's entire politics is based on hatred against Muslims, but how does his wife hold passports from two Muslim countries? According to Indian law, you cannot hold dual citizenship, so does Rinki Bhuyan Sarma also hold an Indian passport? Is Himanta Biswa Sarma the adopted son of Amit Shah? And did the country's Home Minister know that his adopted son's wife holds 3 passports?" Subsequently, APCC President Gaurav Gogoi launched an attack on the Chief Minister and demanded an investigation into his properties, stating that Sarma would have to respond to the allegations and "pay for his crime." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)