UP Weather LATEST Update: Warm Temperatures And Mixed Skies Across Major Cities

Get the detailed April 6 weather forecast for Uttar Pradesh. See expected temperatures, sun and cloud cover in Lucknow, Noida, and Prayagraj. Will it feel hotter?

Uttar Pradesh will see warm weather with a mix of clouds and sunshine on Monday, April 6. The day will feel quite warm in most cities, with slightly cooler mornings and nights. Some places may feel hotter than the actual temperature due to humidity and sunlight.

Lucknow will remain under mainly cloudy skies. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 34°C, while the minimum will be around 20°C. The real feel may rise to 37°C, making the afternoon feel hotter despite the cloud cover.

Noida will enjoy bright and abundant sunshine through the day. The temperature may climb to 33°C, with a minimum near 21°C. The real feel will be around 34°C, bringing a warm but clear day.

Prayagraj will have mostly sunny conditions. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 35°C, while the minimum will stay around 20°C. The real feel may touch 36°C, making the afternoon quite warm.

Overall, the state will experience warm and stable weather with a mix of sun and clouds. People should stay hydrated and avoid long exposure to the sun during peak afternoon hours.