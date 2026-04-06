Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Starrer Collects THIS Much Check Here

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Just when the buzz seemed to dip, Dhurandhar: The Revenge roared back with a massive third-weekend jump, crossing Rs 1000 crore in India and Rs 1600 crore worldwide, cementing its blockbuster dominance

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, delivered a strong comeback in its third weekend. On Day 18, the film earned Rs 28.75 crore, marking a 12% rise from Day 17.

This late surge helped the film cross the coveted Rs 1000 crore net mark in India, taking its domestic total to Rs 1,013.77 crore. The steady hold and weekend spikes highlight strong audience retention and repeat viewership.

Globally, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has turned into a juggernaut. By Day 18, the film's worldwide collection reached Rs 1605.75 crore.

India contributed Rs 1,213.74 crore (gross), while overseas markets added Rs 392 crore. Even on Day 18, the film pulled in Rs 7 crore internationally, proving its continued appeal across global audiences.

Director Aditya Dhar praised cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha for elevating the film's visual storytelling. He described Vikash as the“soul” of the film, crediting his dedication through extreme shooting conditions-from Amritsar's heat to Leh's freezing climate.

Dhar emphasized that Vikash didn't just shoot scenes but brought emotional depth and life to every frame, making the film visually and narratively immersive.

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