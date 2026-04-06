IPL: Stephen Fleming Optimistic On Dewald Brevis's Return For DC Clash

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said the team is carefully managing Dewald Brevis' recovery and is optimistic that he will be fit for the next match. Brevis missed the first three matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a side strain. With a five-day gap between CSK's game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and their next fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC), Fleming is looking forward to getting Brevis back. CSK will next lock horns with DC on April 11 at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

"We hope he [Dewald Brevis] is going to be right for the next game. We have five days between the next game. We have been conservative, and hopefully, these next five days will go as well as we have planned, and he is ready to go. It's a big loss, but we are looking forward to getting him back," Fleming said during the CSK-RCB game as per ESPNcricinfo.

Impact of Brevis's Absence

Brevis' absence has been a significant blow for the five-time champions as they have lost their first three IPL matches.

Road to Recovery

In the lead-up to CSK's game against Punjab Kings at Chepauk, Brevis batted at the side nets on the eve of the game (April 2), and he also did throwdowns for close to 20 minutes from CSK assistant coach Rajiv Kumar ahead of the clash against RCB.

Past Performance and Future Role

Brevis joined Chennai Super Kings as a replacement player in IPL 2025 and quickly emerged as one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing campaign where the five-time champions finished last on the IPL points table. He scored 225 runs in six innings at a blistering strike rate of 180.00, including an impressive 17 sixes off just 125 balls. CSK retained him for IPL 2026, and once fully fit, he will slot into the middle order.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)