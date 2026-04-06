FCRA Bill Row: Venugopal Criticises PM Modi For 'Spreading Lies'

Congress MP from Alappuzha, KC Venugopal, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the party of spreading lies over the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, and demanded that the Centre should not bring a similar statute in the future.

While the INDIA bloc parties have criticised the Bill, in a poll rally in Keralam, PM Modi accused the Opposition of lying about the FCRA Amendment Bill and Uniform Civil Code.

Venugopal Questions Parliamentary Process

In a letter to the PM, Venugopal questioned the Centre, alleging a "rush" to introduce the Bill, despite objections raised by Congress MP Manish Tewari. Venugopal called the Bill a "sword of Damocles hanging over charitable, educational and service-oriented institutions."

Criticising PM Modi's remarks, he wrote, "I am writing to you with a profound sense of anguish and disappointment. The statement of yours in Kerala, accusing the UDF of spreading lies about the FCRA for political gain, was deeply problematic and humiliating for an entire community. To make such a remark on a sacred day was particularly unfortunate and avoidable."

He asked if the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) had fixed a time for the consideration and passing of the Bill. "In order that the people of the country may know the truth, I respectfully place before you the following questions: Normally, a Bill is introduced in the House only after the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) fixes the time for its introduction. Were any consultations held in the BAC regarding the FCRA Bill? Did the Committee fix any time for its consideration and passing of the bill? If not, what was the compelling emergency that forced the Government to rush the Bill in violation of all parliamentary conventions, procedures and established norms?" the Congress MP asked.

'Encroachment on Constitutional Rights'

He added, "Why has the government not responded to the crystal clear objections raised by Congress MP Manish Tewari in Parliament? Essentially, the Bill is an encroachment on constitutional rights and that it was like the 'sword of Damocles' hanging over charitable, educational and service-oriented institutions working with a spirit of service. Despite the Government being fully aware of the far-reaching, harmful consequences highlighted by him, why did the Government still proceed with the introduction of the Bill?"

'Calculated Move' During Elections, Alleges Congress

Further questioning the timing of the Bill, he alleged that the draft legislation was brought when several Opposition MPs were busy with election campaigning for the Legislative Assembly polls in Keralam, Puducherry, and Assam.

He said, "Was it not a calculated move on the part of the Government to introduce the Bill when five State Assembly elections were underway, knowing fully well that the principal Opposition MPs from those States were busy in election campaigns? The Bill was brought on the very last day before the House was to adjourn. When MPs questioned this, the Speaker merely stated that it was the Government's decision. Does that not mean this happened under your directions? How can you claim there was no hidden agenda behind this deliberate shortcut method of pushing the Bill through?"

Bill Linked to 'Persecution of Christians'

"Is the FCRA Bill not a continuation of the persecution and suffering being endured by Christians and other sections of the people ever since you assumed office as Prime Minister? What answer do you have to give to the senior-most religious and community leaders who expressed their anguish about these amendments? In spite of all these warnings, the Government went ahead with the Bill. Does this not clearly point to a well-planned conspiracy? Everything else aside, if the Bill was indeed brought in good faith, why did the Government withdraw it? Is that not the clearest evidence of a guilty conscience?" he added.

Demand for Commitment

He demanded a "clear commitment" from the Centre that the Bill or a similar legislation would not be brought to the Parliament in future.

"The far-reaching adverse consequences and dangers inherent in these amendments are such that they cannot be accepted under any circumstances. We demand that the Government make a clear commitment to the people that this Bill, or any similar move to attack well-meaning social and community organisations, will never see the light of day again," the letter read.

About the FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, with the stated objective of enhancing transparency and accountability of foreign contributions in India.

The Bill provides for the cessation of the FCRA certificate of an organisation upon expiry, non-renewal or refusal of renewal by the government. The amendments also establish a designated authority for "a comprehensive framework for vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contribution and assets, including provisional and permanent vesting."

Political Slugfest in Kerala

Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin have strongly criticised the Bill, alleging an anxiety among minorities.

However, in Keralam, PM Modi said, "The LDF and UDF people have become pro at lying. They said Kerala Files is a lie, they said Kashmir Files is a lie, they said Dhurandhar is a lie. These days, they are spreading lies about the FCRA and UCC. Goa has had UCC for decades, but they're spreading lies about it. They also did the same around the CAA. They are in the business of spreading lies."

The Bill has become a major issue of contention ahead of the Keralam Assembly elections, as the state houses a major Christian population and several NGOs and organisations drawing funds under the FCRA. (ANI)

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