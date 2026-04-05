Delhi Police Arrest Habitual Offender Involved In Multiple Cases Of Snatching, Robbery

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Delhi Police on Monday arrested a notorious and habitual offender involved in multiple cases of snatching, robbery, theft, and other heinous offences. The accused was apprehended by the staff of Police Station Shakarpur, and five mobile phones were recovered from his possession.

According to East District Police, the accused has previously been found involved in as many as 24 criminal cases, including snatching, robbery, theft, offences under the Arms Act, and other serious crimes registered at various police stations across Delhi.

In a significant breakthrough, the team of Shakarpur Police Station successfully apprehended the accused, who had been actively involved in criminal activities across the city. At the time of arrest, he was found in possession of multiple mobile phones and failed to produce any valid documents or a satisfactory explanation regarding their ownership.

The case originated on February 17, when an online e-FIR was registered regarding the theft of a mobile phone (Realme C53) near Mother Dairy Road, Shakarpur, vide e-FIR No. 80014594/26 under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station Shakarpur. Following the registration of the case, an investigation was promptly initiated.

A dedicated police team comprising Sub Inspector Anubhav, ASI Praveen, Head Constable Rahul, and HC Gautam was constituted under the supervision of the SHO of PS Shakarpur and the overall supervision of the ACP, Preet Vihar. The team carried out sustained efforts, including analysis of CCTV footage from nearby locations and development of local intelligence inputs. Continuous surveillance, regular patrolling, and verification of suspicious movements in the area ultimately led to the identification of the suspect.

On April 3, while on routine patrolling near the Akshardham Flyover, the police team noticed a suspicious individual. Acting swiftly, they intercepted and apprehended him. During interrogation, the accused disclosed his identity as Intezar alias Imtiyaz, a 30-year-old resident of Trilokpuri, East Delhi.

During his personal search, five mobile phones were recovered. Verification through ZIPNET revealed that one Realme C53 handset was linked to the present case, while a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 was connected to e-FIR No. 80026922 registered at PS Madhu Vihar. Additionally, a Motorola Edge 50 had been reported lost at PS Kalyanpuri vide LR No. 200089/26. The accused failed to provide any satisfactory explanation regarding the possession of these devices.

He was subsequently arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Police revealed that the accused is a habitual offender who primarily targets unsuspecting individuals in crowded places and busy public areas. He would identify potential victims, exploit moments of distraction, and swiftly steal mobile phones before fleeing the scene. To evade arrest, he frequently changed locations. He was also involved in snatching incidents and reportedly sold stolen mobile phones for monetary gain.

A total of five mobile phones were recovered from the accused, including Realme C53, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Motorola Edge 50, Apple iPhone 13, and Oppo A16.