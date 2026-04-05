S. Korea Aims To Generate 20 Pc Of Power Through Renewable Energy By 2030

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, April 6 (IANS) South Korea is targeting at least 20 per cent of power generation through renewable energy by 2030 in a bid to lower its heavy dependence on energy imports and respond to growing power demand sparked by the growth of advanced industries, the climate ministry said on Monday.

Under the plan, reported at a Cabinet meeting, the government aims to expand renewable energy distribution to 100 gigawatts by 2030 to meet the 20 percent goal by fostering the growth of solar power and wind power generation capacity, the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment said.

Last year, renewable energy accounted for 11.4 percent of the country's total energy generation, reports Yonhap news agency.

To this end, the government plans to gradually shut down 60 coal-fired power plants by 2040, while promoting the use of renewable energy sources.

It will also foster the growth of green industries by supporting the development of related technologies, including solar power modules, wind power turbines and battery energy storage systems.

In addition, the government will help with major industries' push to transform their business into eco-friendly models, supporting the steel industry's goal to commercialise hydrogen-based reduction iron-making technology by 2037 and the petrochemical industry's plan to electrify its naphtha cracking centres, according to the ministry.

The ministry said it will also work to have 40 percent of new car sales be electric or hydrogen vehicles by 2030, according to the report.

"We will swiftly implement the energy transition plan to make sure that South Korea remains resilient to external shocks, such as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East," Climate Minister Kim Sung-whan said in a press release.

-IANS

na/