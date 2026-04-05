Government Decides To Compensate Individuals Affected By Shrapnel And Drone Debris
The decision aims to support affected citizens, enabling them to carry out necessary repairs to their properties and vehicles and ensuring the sustainability of their businesses.
In a related move to ensure energy security and bolster strategic reserves amidst the ongoing regional crisis, the Cabinet also decided to exempt the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company's fuel oil imports-sold to the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO)-from all taxes and fees.
This measure is intended to enable the company to strengthen strategic stockpiles and mitigate the financial burdens resulting from global price fluctuations driven by current regional developments
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment