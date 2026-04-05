Government Decides To Compensate Individuals Affected By Shrapnel And Drone Debris

MENAFN - Amman Net) In a session held this Sunday, chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Jafar Hassan, the Cabinet decided to compensate citizens whose homes, businesses, or vehicles were damaged by falling shrapnel and drones resulting from current regional events. Compensation will be based on assessments conducted by technical committees formed by the Minister of Interior in the various governorates for this purpose.

The decision aims to support affected citizens, enabling them to carry out necessary repairs to their properties and vehicles and ensuring the sustainability of their businesses.

In a related move to ensure energy security and bolster strategic reserves amidst the ongoing regional crisis, the Cabinet also decided to exempt the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company's fuel oil imports-sold to the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO)-from all taxes and fees.

This measure is intended to enable the company to strengthen strategic stockpiles and mitigate the financial burdens resulting from global price fluctuations driven by current regional developments