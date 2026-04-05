Egypt Receives 510,000 Tonnes Of Food Imports In One Week, Russia Leads Suppliers

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's National Food Safety Authority (NFSA) has reported a steady inflow of food imports during the final week of March and early April, alongside intensified monitoring measures to ensure product safety and protect consumer health.

According to the NFSA's General Directorate of Exports and Imports, between March 28 and April 3, 2026, Egypt received 2,440 food consignments totalling around 510,000 tonnes. The shipments were handled by 995 importing companies and included key strategic commodities such as wheat, edible oils and soybeans, underscoring continued reliance on essential imports to meet domestic demand.

Russia topped the list of exporting countries, followed by France, Ukraine, Bulgaria and Argentina, among a total of 90 countries supplying the Egyptian market during the week.

In terms of entry points, Alexandria Port remained the busiest, receiving 860 consignments, followed by Cairo International Airport with 545 shipments, and Suez Port with 311 shipments, reflecting the diversity of logistical channels serving the country's food supply chain.

The report also highlighted customs clearance activity, noting that 1,286 consignments were released under temporary custody, while 672 shipments were processed through the expedited clearance system, helping accelerate circulation without compromising regulatory oversight. In addition, 100 cases were handled under decisions by the NFSA's complaints committee.

During the same period, the authority issued import licences to 119 companies to ensure compliance with approved standards. As part of its inspection regime, 256 consignments were held for further checks, while 27 shipments were rejected following laboratory analysis. Five rejected shipments were subsequently re-exported to prevent congestion at ports and maintain smooth logistics, while upholding strict food safety standards.

On the export side, Egyptian food shipments also recorded strong performance. The NFSA reported that 5,065 consignments, totalling approximately 230,000 tonnes, were exported by around 1,400 companies, covering nearly 730 product categories, including fresh produce, processed foods, flour and grain-based products.

Fruit exports reached 70,000 tonnes across 36 varieties, led by citrus at 45,000 tonnes, followed by strawberries at 20,000 tonnes and other fruits at 5,000 tonnes. Vegetable exports totalled 55,000 tonnes across 45 varieties, with potatoes accounting for 25,000 tonnes, followed by sweet potatoes and beans at 5,000 tonnes each.

Egyptian exports reached 186 countries during the week, with Saudi Arabia, Russia, Syria, Netherlands and Jordan among the leading destinations, highlighting the expanding global footprint of Egypt's agri-food sector.

Export operations were supported by multiple ports, with Damietta Port handling 830 shipments, Safaga Port 767 shipments, and Alexandria Port 642 shipments.

To support exporters, the NFSA issued 1,375 health certificates in line with international standards, reinforcing product compliance and market confidence. It also granted 3,218 export permits for agricultural products through oversight of packing houses and processing facilities, benefiting 1,582 exporting companies and facilitating smoother trade flows while enhancing the competitiveness of Egyptian products in global markets.